Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39.

