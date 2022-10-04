700 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,990,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,077,000 after purchasing an additional 808,926 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,828,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 688,172 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,494,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,003.7% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,980,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,204 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,574,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

