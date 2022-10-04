Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $257.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.20. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.