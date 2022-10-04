Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of FCPI opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63.

