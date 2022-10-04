Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 458 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 57,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 96,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 135,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of XBI opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $134.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average is $80.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.