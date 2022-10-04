Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 336,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knightscope

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSCP. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Knightscope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knightscope during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Knightscope during the second quarter valued at $118,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knightscope during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Knightscope during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ KSCP opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Knightscope has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

