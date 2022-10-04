Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,533 shares of company stock valued at $31,939,076. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.6 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $115.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

