Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after buying an additional 1,108,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $37,218,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after buying an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

