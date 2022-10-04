Emiliano Joel Grodzki Sells 301,405 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 301,405 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$421,239.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,397,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,735,582.75.

Emiliano Joel Grodzki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bitfarms alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 398,595 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total transaction of C$554,191.34.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at C$1.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$301.25 million and a PE ratio of 7.79. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.