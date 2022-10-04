Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.28 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.

