Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,066 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.3% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,912,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $232.73 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

