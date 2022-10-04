Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 31,691 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 25.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $47,505,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Lyft by 425.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 833,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after buying an additional 674,973 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $21,366,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Insider Activity at Lyft

Lyft Price Performance

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.