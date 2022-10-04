Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 103,839 shares of company stock worth $3,964,708. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

