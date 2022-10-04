Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 529 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Masimo by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Masimo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $141.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

