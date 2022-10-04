Private Advisor Group LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 629.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 80.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.10 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.