Louise George Acquires 9,779 Shares of Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Stock

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) insider Louise George acquired 9,779 shares of Belvoir Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,046.95 ($24,222.99).

Belvoir Group Stock Performance

Belvoir Group stock opened at GBX 203 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1,078.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 233.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 242.27. Belvoir Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 193 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16.

Belvoir Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Belvoir Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Belvoir Group Company Profile

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

