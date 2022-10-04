WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $47.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

WestRock Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Amundi boosted its position in WestRock by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 827,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in WestRock by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,787,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

