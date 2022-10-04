Insider Buying: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Andrew Briggs acquired 20,000 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($124,697.92).

Phoenix Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 551.60 ($6.67) on Tuesday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 508.40 ($6.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The stock has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a PE ratio of -6.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 619.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 617.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Phoenix Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 24.80 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phoenix Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.85) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

