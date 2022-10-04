Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Update

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,480,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 24,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Arrival

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arrival by 19.2% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arrival by 93.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Arrival Stock Performance

About Arrival

Shares of NASDAQ ARVL opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Arrival has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

