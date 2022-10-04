First Command Bank Has $523,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $384.76 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.