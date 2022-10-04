Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Amtech Systems

In related news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amtech Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

ASYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.34. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

