Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXNX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at $578,178.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Axonics Stock Up 4.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axonics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Axonics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. Axonics has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

