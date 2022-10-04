Short Interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expands By 8.6%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $575,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 937,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,966,551. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,310 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $206,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

