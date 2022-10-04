Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Increases By 10.1%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 18,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Enstar Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,337 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $36,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

