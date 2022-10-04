Shore Point Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shore Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.3% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $126.21 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

