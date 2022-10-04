Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock opened at $200.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

