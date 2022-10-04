Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,273 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,358,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 156,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 42,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

