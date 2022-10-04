Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,355,000.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $69.71.

