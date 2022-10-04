Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

