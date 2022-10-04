Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after buying an additional 276,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 904,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.85.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

