Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 982 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,658 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,382,000 after buying an additional 286,391 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,537 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

