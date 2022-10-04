Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 399 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

