Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA HACK opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $67.97.
