Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $115.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

