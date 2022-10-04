RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of RE/MAX worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 49.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. The company has a market cap of $355.65 million, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is -115.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RE/MAX

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $735,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,196,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,366,064.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $292,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,120,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,684,017.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $735,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,196,195 shares in the company, valued at $40,366,064.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 88,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,814. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Further Reading

