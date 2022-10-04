Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,637 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 99,427 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 1.6 %

BSIG opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $627.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.