Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Photronics were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth $63,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Photronics Stock Performance

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $937.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.