Amalgamated Bank Sells 956 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Summit Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE SUM opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Summit Materials to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Summit Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.