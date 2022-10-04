UMB Bank n.a. Has $338,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,120.15 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.08 and a 200-day moving average of $240.30.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.60.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

