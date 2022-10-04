Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Insider Teresa Weipert Sells 1,492 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maximus Price Performance

MMS opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $88.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Maximus by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.