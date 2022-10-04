Short Interest in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Drops By 5.2%

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Kinetik Stock Up 4.6 %

Kinetik stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Kinetik has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $45.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $335.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Activity

In other Kinetik news, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $357,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 420,716 shares in the company, valued at $17,030,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 5,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,401.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,894,053 shares in the company, valued at $95,416,927.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $357,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 420,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,135,634 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.