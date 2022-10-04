UMB Bank n.a. Buys 855 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CDW were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 78,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 22,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 2.5 %

CDW stock opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.13. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

