Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 1,260 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

