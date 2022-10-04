Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Gamida Cell Stock Performance

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 179.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

