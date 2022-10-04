Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Down 5.3% in September

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DHY opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

