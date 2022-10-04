UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 19,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.62. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

