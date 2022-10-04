Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

