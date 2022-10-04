Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Lessened by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Shares of CARR opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

