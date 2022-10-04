CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after buying an additional 250,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $169.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

