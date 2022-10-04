Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI opened at $125.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $158.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

